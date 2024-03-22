Man sentenced to 95 years for 2021 murder, attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Marcus Minor has been sentenced to 95 years in prison for his role in the January 2021 shooting death of Melissa Smith and the attempted murder of another woman. Minor was convicted of murder and attempted murder in October. He was convicted after a three-day trial.

Minor was originally charged with murder in the shooting death of Austin Smith, but the jury found him not guilty.

On the evening of Jan. 12, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person shot in the 3900 block of North Pasadena Street. Officers located the dead victim and a surviving victim, who managed to call 911, in a bedroom. An unharmed two-year-old child was located on the bed next to the victims.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the surviving victim, who arrived at the residence with her two-year-old child just before the shooting occurred. As she entered the residence, she observed Minor and Smith arguing and pleaded with Minor not to hurt anyone. Minor then shot and killed Melissa Smith and critically injured the surviving victim.

“Two people lost their lives and another woman was seriously injured as a result of the defendant’s actions and now he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Mears said. “Our thoughts remain with the Smith family as they continue to move forward from this tragic event.”