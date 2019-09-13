Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for murder during robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 95 years in prison for a 2018 robbery and shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced in a statement.

Fransuah Mathews, 37, was found guilty in August of murder, felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Friday.

Mathews on April 19, 2018, shot Kylie Price, 24, and two other men in a residential area on the west side in the 1200 block of Manhattan Avenue.

Price died from her injuries. The two male victims survived the shooting. One victim is paralyzed from the waist down and the other victim suffered permanent nerve damage.

Investigators said Mathews was meeting with the victims for a transaction prior to the robbery. The surviving victims were able to lead investigators to Mathews and another suspect, Anthony Smith.

The gun used in the shooting was later found at Mathews’ residence, and Anthony Smith was also charged in the fatal robbery. Smith’s case is set for a jury trial on Oct. 15.

