Crime Watch 8

Man seriously injured in Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A man was seriously injured in a Columbus stabbing Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to 600 block of Parkway Drive for a report of a disturbance.

Soon after responding to the call, officers located a man, who had been stabbed multiple times, lying in the grass in the 700 block of McClure Road.

The victim was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.