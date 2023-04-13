Search
Man dies after shooting at East Washington Street gas station

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting at a gas station on East Washington Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., on Wednesday night, police responded to a report of a person shot at a GoLo gas station on the 2000 block of East Washington Street. Police arrived to the scene and located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, where he later died.

Police have no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information related to the incident can contact crime stoppers anonymously at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or IMPD homicide at 317-327-3475.

