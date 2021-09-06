Crime Watch 8

Man shot and killed in east side neighborhood; 4th fatal shooting in 4 hours

A person was shot and killed in an east side neighborhood on Sept. 6, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting in an east side neighborhood Monday evening. He is the fourth person killed in four separate shootings in a four-hour span.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of South Pasadena Street just before 7:00 p.m. That is a residential area near the intersection of Brookville Road and South Arlington Avenue.

Officers located the man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead.

No additional information about the man’s identity or a possible suspect.

IMPD say they are speaking with a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.