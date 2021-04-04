Crime Watch 8

Man shot and killed on east side, investigation ongoing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed on the east side late Saturday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at the 10000 block of John Jay Drive just before 11:30 p.m., according to a news release. John Hay Drive is near the intersection of East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

IMPD did not give any further information about the victim’s identity or the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.