Man fatally shot at eastside gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting occurred at an eastside Shell gas station located in the 3400 block of N. Emerson Ave.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at a gas station at 10:41 p.m. Friday night, where investigators found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to IU Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Officers are working to acquire security camera footage from the gas station. Investigators have not released the name of the man or names of suspects at this time.