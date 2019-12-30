Man shot at gas station off I-65 near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police reported Sunday night a man was shot at a business just northeast of the city.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Family Express, a gas station and convenience store at 3015 Old State Road 25. That’s just off I-65.

WLFI’s Anna Darling reported it was not immediately clear if the man shot himself or was shot by someone else.

Indiana State Police later took over the investigation from the sheriff’s office.

There was no longer any threat to the public, WLFI reported.

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said Sunday night deputies did not immediately have any more details.

