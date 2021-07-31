Crime Watch 8

Man shot at west-side apartment complex, dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being shot at a west-side apartment complex Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Coquina Key Drive just before 5:00 a.m. That is near the intersection of 10th Street and North Lynhurst Drive.

Officers found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

No information about the man’s identity or a possible suspect was immediately available.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.