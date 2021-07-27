Crime Watch 8

Man shot by Columbus police officer released from hospital, charged with attempted murder

Jacob Rice was arrested on July 19, 2021 after being released from an Indianapolis hospital. (Provided Photo/ISP)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The man shot by a Columbus police officer last month was released from the hospital, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Jacob Rice, 38, was shot by Sergeant Lukas Nibarger in Columbus on June 27 in the 3000 block of Grove Parkway. Police were sent to the location to investigate a report of a suspicious person on the property.

Police say Rice ignored Nibarger’s verbal commands and attempted to flee on foot. Investigators believe Rice fired one round from a firearm at Nibarger.

Nibarger was not injured and hit Rice once when he returned fire.

Rice was transported on a helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital and treated for “serious injuries.”

Police say Rice stole the firearm from a vehicle in Columbus. They do not believe he entered the residence before being found by Nibarger.

Rice was released from the hospital on July 19 and taken into custody on arrest warrants unrelated to the shooting. While incarcerated at the Bartholomew County Jail, an arrest warrant was issued for charges connected to this incident.

Rice is charged with attempted murder; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; theft of a firearm and theft of property.