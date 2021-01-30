Man shot by police officer after traffic stop at west-side shopping center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police shot a 31-year-old man early Saturday morning at a shopping center on the city’s west side.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer just after 2 a.m. Saturday made a traffic stop in the 5100 block of West Washington Street. Wayne Township Fire Department medics were called to the same location minutes later.

The man shot was briefly hospitalized after the shooting, and later was arrested on three preliminary charges: possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry, and resisting law enforcement. Police have not named the suspect.

No police officers were injured.

IMPD investigators believe one of the occupants of the stopped vehicle ran from the traffic stop; the officer pursued the man on foot and was struck at least once by a bullet from the officer. A news release from IMPD did not indicate the person’s name. The release also did not name the officer involved.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team set up its mobile unit in the Westgate Plaza shopping center parking lot. Police tape across the parking lot indicates that’s where the officer may have pursued the person who left the vehicle stopped by the police officer. A firearm was recovered from the area where the suspect was taken into custody.

IMPD says the incident is believed to be an isolated case, and no threat to the public is believed to exist.

The officer was wearing a body camera, which was active during the incident, IMPD said. The officer was not named in the news release, and police have not yet released images from the camera. The officer was placed on administrative leave, a standard practice after an officer fires a gun. The officer made the traffic stop in a marked police vehicle and in full uniform, the release said.

The city’s new Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing as required when deadly force is used. No information was immediately available on how soon that hearing to review the officer’s actions might happen.