Crime Watch 8

Man shot in Carmel, transported to hospital

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A man was shot in Carmel Wednesday morning, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers were called to 1st Avenue NW near Main Street.

Police said a man was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital. However, his condition was not known at the time.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

Carmel police said there is no immediate danger to the public.