Crime Watch 8

Man shot in east side neighborhood dies at hospital

A man shot in an east side neighborhood was pronounced dead on Feb. 11, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot in an east side neighborhood late Thursday night died at the hospital Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot. That is near the intersection of 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No additional details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detective Mark Howard by calling the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Mark.Howard@indy.gov.