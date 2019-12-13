Man shot in police standoff faces firearms violations, criminal recklessness charge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot by police after an hourslong standoff last week has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges Friday in relation to the standoff at a driving school in a business park on the city’s northwest side. More than 60 officers went to the standoff, a police report showed.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Dec. 2, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer saw Anthony Statzer enter Coach’s Drivers Education, 7120 Zionsville Road, and lock the door behind him, court documents said. Officer Christopher Hepfer believed a hostage situation was underway with the students in the business. Another officer at the back door to the driving school saw high school students, an instructor and a receptionist run out.

The instructor later told police that he had left without a backpack holding a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, which he was legally allowed to carry. That type of gun was found next to Statzer after police shot him.

Police said Statzer had pointed the gun at himself and at officers during the standoff. Court documents also said Statzer had fired a gun inside the driving school. Police fired on Statzer as he moved toward the entrance from inside the business with a gun pointed at the special weapons and tactics team outdoors.

Statzer was last reported to be in critical condition at a hospital but expected to survive.

IMPD said last week it would an internal affairs investigation.