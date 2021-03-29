Crime Watch 8

Man shot in Shelby County, in serious condition

by: Adam Staten
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man is in serious condition following a shooting Sunday in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block East of County Road 875 South Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said an altercation between 29-year-old Tyler Meadows and 28-year-old Zachariah Jareski resulted in the shooting.

Both men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meadows is in serious condition while Jareski’s condition was unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

