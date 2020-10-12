Man shot, killed on city’s east side, latest in series of weekend violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead following a Sunday evening shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that just after 10 p.m. officers were called to the 2600 block East Washington Street for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, a man suffering from gunshot wounds was located.

The male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man later died as a result of his injuries.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

The East Washington Street shooting is just the latest in a string of violence over the weekend that left four people dead and seven other injured.

Just after midnight, police were called to the same home where another shooting happened just hours earlier.

Officers found a man and woman shot at a home along 34th Street and Emerson Avenue. Someone shot another person at the same address around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say all three are stable at the hospital, both shootings are being investigated as separate incidents.

Hours earlier, two people were at an apartment complex near Thompson Road and Kentucky Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found one person is serious condition with a second person in critical condition. Police later said one of the victims died.

Before that, around noon on Sunday, a man was found fatally stabbed outside of a Subway restaurant near 38th and Illinois streets.

Also, at that same time officers rushed to the 8700 block of Master Road. Witnesses told police a man got out of a moving car and was found lying on the road.

And less than a mile away, police found a woman shot in the driver’s seat of a car that crashed into a building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names and identities of the victims have not been released.