Man shot, killed on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of North Mitthoeffer Road for a shots fired report. As they were approaching the area, the report was changed to a possible person shot in the 10200 block Churchill Court, where a large party was spotted.

Police said between 50 and 100 people were seen walking in the street, leaving the area as officers arrived at the scene.

Officers found a man on the ground near that address who had been shot. Emergency medical personnel at the scene pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This deadly Monday morning shooting follows a string of recent violence in Indianapolis over the weekend.