Crime Watch 8

Man shot, killed on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning on the city’s near-north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of 32nd Street and Capitol Avenue on a report of a death investigation.

They arrived to find a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the victim’s identity or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released by police.