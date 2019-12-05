Man shot, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after an overnight shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 5, officers responded to the 2000 block of North Parker Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Police said after arriving on the scene, an unresponsive adult male suffering from gunshot wounds was located.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.