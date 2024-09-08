Man shot, killed on Indianapolis’ near northeast side off 30th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man died early Sunday morning after he was shot and killed on Indianapolis’ near northeast side.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 on the scene that officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive around 3:20 a.m. to investigate a person shot.
That’s in a residential and business area near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
They arrived and located the man suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD didn’t provide any information on the victim or possible suspects.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.