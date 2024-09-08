Man shot, killed on Indianapolis’ near northeast side off 30th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man died early Sunday morning after he was shot and killed on Indianapolis’ near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 on the scene that officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive around 3:20 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

That’s in a residential and business area near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.

They arrived and located the man suffering a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD didn’t provide any information on the victim or possible suspects.