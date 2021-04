Crime Watch 8

Man shot, killed on near-southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s near southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2200 block of St. Peter St. just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s near the intersection of Raymond Street and Keystone Avenue.

The man died at the scene.

Specific information about the victim or a possible suspect has not yet been released.