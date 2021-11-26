Crime Watch 8

Man shot, killed on northwest side; ties homicide record set in 2020

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was shot and killed on the city’s northwest side early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that just before 2 a.m. officers were called to the 5800 block of Sebring Court for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers found an unresponsive man outside of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been provided.

Friday’s homicide ties the city’s record of 245 set in 2020.

