30°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
30° Indianapolis

Man shot near Fairmount Court in Avon

Man injured after Avon shooting

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting near an Avon apartment complex, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said.

At 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County deputies responded to a report of a person shot near the 200 block of Fairmount Court in Avon. That is the location of the Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing apartments. Deputies arrived and found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wound injuries. The injured man was taken to Indiana University West Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. No suspect is in custody at this time.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

115 mph crash kills one...
Indiana News /
Mail delays impact small coffee...
I-Team 8 /
Child dies, 5 others injured...
Indiana News /
Max Clark hosts holiday slugfest...
Sports /
Celebrate comics with the Comic...
Local News /
The Governor’s Luncheon celebrates millions...
Local News /
Curt Cignetti’s hilarious response on...
College Football /
Record-breaking year for Indy’s largest...
Local News /