Crime Watch 8

Man shot on northeast side dies 2 days later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot on the northeast side Sunday morning died as a result of his injuries Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened in the 8200 block of Center Run Drive just after 3 a.m. That is near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Center Run Drive.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. His name has not been released.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Michael Wright by calling detective Michael Wright by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Michael.Wright@Indy.Gov.