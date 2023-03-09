Search
Man shot outside Greenwood restaurant

by: Gregg Montgomery
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Greenwood restaurant, police say.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. His condition was not immediately available, the police chief says.

Greenwood Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East County Line Road. That’s just west of the I-65 interchange.

Officers found the man shot in the parking lot of the Ale Emporium restaurant in the Emerson Pointe shopping center.

The police chief says an argument led to the shooting.

The suspect fled in a black vehicle before police arrived.

No other information was immediately available.

