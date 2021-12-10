Crime Watch 8

Man shot, seriously injured on near southeast side

Photo of a scene of a shooting on the city's southeast side on Dec. 10, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s near southeast side Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Minocqua Place for a report of a person shot.

IMPD said officers on the scene located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Initially, officers said the victim was in critical condition. However, police said he was later at the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the man was shot and then drove to a residence in Minocqua Place, where another person called 911.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.