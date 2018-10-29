Man shot twice answering knock on apartment door
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A man was seriously injured after someone knocked on his apartment door and shot him Sunday night on the city's near northwest side.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment building in the 3100 block of Rybolt Avenue -- that's at the Pangea Cedars Apartments, near West 34th Street and Lafayette Road -- around 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.
A 25-year-old man was shot twice in the midsection after he answered a knock at the door, according to police at the scene.
He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.
Police on Sunday had not provided a description of the suspect.
