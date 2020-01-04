Man shot while attempting to rob driver at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he attempted to rob someone at a gas station and the victim shot him.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a gas station at West 34th Street and North Moller Road around 9:26 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to find a 20-year-old man with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound, and emergency medics took the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives at the scene learned that the man who was shot had approached a vehicle at the gas station and attempted to rob the driver, who shot the robbery suspect.

The person in the vehicle stayed at the scene and on Friday night was cooperating with police.