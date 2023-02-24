Crime Watch 8

Man shot while driving on I-65 in Indianapolis

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was driving along I-65 near downtown when he became the victim of an interstate shooting yesterday evening.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department did not immediately reveal the man’s identity.

Shortly after 6:25 p.m. Thursday, the man was driving a white Chrysler 200 on I-65 southbound near 21st Street when he was shot at by the driver of another vehicle. The man was provided medical aid and transported to an area hospital by Indianapolis EMS. He is in stable condition and expected to recover.

Investigators determined the driver of the white Chrysler 200 was in the left lane and passing a black Nissan Altima that was in the center lane. The driver of the Nissan, described as a Hispanic male, fired at least one round at the Chrysler. The bullet went through the passenger door and struck the driver driver in the leg, then exited through the Chrysler’s driver door.

Police say that there was no one else in the in the Chrysler and they are unsure if the Nissan was occupied by more people than the driver. Investigators think this shooting was caused from a road rage incident that began moments before the shooting.

This incident marks the eighth interstate shooting in the Indianapolis district so far this year. Police have also investigated 35 additional incidents of someone pointing or displaying a firearm during a road rage incident on Indianapolis area interstates since January 1st.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).