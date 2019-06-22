Man, stepdaughter injured in 'shootout' on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A man and his juvenile stepdaughter are in the hospital after what police called a "shootout" Friday night outside a residence near Crispus Attucks High School.

Indianapolis metropolitan police at the scene said the shooting began as an argument "all day" Friday between a young man and another "young adult." Then the young man left the 1100 block of Brook Lane, which backs onto the high school's football field, and returned with a gun around 9:40 p.m.

A homeowner who police said heard the commotion all day came out of his house with a shotgun and told everyone involved to leave. That's when the suspect took out a gun and shot the homeowner and his juvenile stepdaughter, police said at the scene.

She was shot in the hand and the torso and was in serious condition at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital on Friday night. The homeowner was taken to Eskenazi by a witness and was in serious condition as well.

Police said they did not know whether the suspect was struck with gunfire. They said they do not believe the public is in danger but asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.