Man suspected in robbery along Wabash Heritage Trail

Police arrest robbery suspect along Lafayette trail
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested for a robbery on the Wabash Heritage Trail, the Lafayette Police Department says.
Police say Zachary Phillips, of Lafayette, pushed a woman to the ground and stole her cellphone. Officers got a description of the Phillips, and found and detained him along the trail later.
Phillips faces multiple criminal charges including obstruction of justice and possessing meth.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.
