Man suspected of firing a gun near children waiting on a bus in Grant County

FOWLERTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Grant County sheriff’s deputy received a complaint on Monday from the Madison-Grant School Corp. about a man allegedly firing a gun near a bus stop.

According to a press release, Charles Doyle Jr., of Fowlerton, had fired a handgun in the air while children were present waiting on a school bus.

The incident was believed to have occurred on Kirkwood and A Street between 6 and 7 a.m. Doyle was interviewed by deputies and later arrested.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact their office or Indiana Crime Stoppers, or Grant County Central Dispatch. Their numbers are listed below.