Man, teenage boy arrested for west side gas station armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested on Tuesday for their accused role in an armed robbery at a near west side gas station, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a business robbery at Phillips 66 gas station, 2516 W. 10th Street around 8:40 a.m., a release said Wednesday.

Officers arrived and learned two males had stolen merchandise from the store and threatened the clerk with a handgun. Police say both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The description of the suspects was quickly broadcast on the radio, which later helped IMPD Southwest District officers identify suspects in a disturbance 10 minutes later at the Exxon gas station at 2013 W. Michigan St.

Raquan Gray, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were detained and a handgun with a machine gun conversion device was found on the juvenile,

Both were arrested for armed robbery, possession of a machine gun, and possession of stolen property.

This is the fourth teenager arrested this week in Indianapolis for stealing someone’s property. Three teen boys were arrested Monday for felony burglary after breaking into a gun store.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.