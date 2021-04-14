Crime Watch 8

Man wanted for burglary of Indianapolis comedy club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A search is underway for a man wanted in the burglary of an Indianapolis comedy club.

According to police, on April 5, just after 11:30 a.m., the male suspect tore off weather stripping off a window at the Helium Comedy Club at 10 West Georgia Street.

Police said that after removing the weather stripping, the man was able to squeeze his hand through an opening and unlock the window.

The suspect then crawled through the opening and proceeded to walk around the establishment, opening drawers in the process.

Officers said nothing was taken and he ultimately left the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.