Crime Watch 8

Man wanted for Dollar General robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a November robbery on the near north side, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 1, the suspect entered the Dollar General at 2131 North Central Avenue. The suspect, while using a gun, forced the employee to empty the cash drawer.

Following the robbery, the suspect left the scene, officers said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.