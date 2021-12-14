Crime Watch 8

Man wanted for Dollar General robbery

Photo of a suspect wanted for robbery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a November robbery on the near north side, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 1, the suspect entered the Dollar General at 2131 North Central Avenue. The suspect, while using a gun, forced the employee to empty the cash drawer.

Following the robbery, the suspect left the scene, officers said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cities wracked by opioids close to getting $26B settlement

National /

COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death

Coronavirus /

Venomous snake found lurking in family’s Christmas tree

International /

Treasury awards $8.7B for lending in minority communities

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.