Man wanted for domestic battery evades authorities, found hiding in dryer

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was taken into custody after resisting law enforcement when they tried to serve him an arrest warrant.

A release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant to 29-year-old Devon Burton in the 16200 block of County Road East 265 North Wednesday morning.

Burton was wanted on charges of domestic battery on a pregnant female, resisting law enforcement that caused bodily injury, and three other counts of resisting law enforcement.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the homeowner who told deputies Burton was inside. Investigators say Burton refused to exit the house.

Eventually, deputies sent in K-9 Frizko into the home to locate Burton, who was found hiding in a front-loading dryer. Burton was taken into custody without incident.

Burton was being held at the Bartholomew County jail without bond.