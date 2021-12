Crime Watch 8

Man wanted for failure to register as sex offender in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender, according to Crime Stoppers.

The search is underway for Billy Gibson.

Gibson, 56, was originally convicted of child molesting in Marion County in 1995.

Police describe Gibson as a white male, who is 6′ tall and weighs 176 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.