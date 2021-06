Crime Watch 8

Man wanted for vandalism in Carmel

Photo of a suspect wanted for vandalism in Carmel. (Provided Photo/CPD)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are looking for a man wanted for criminal mischief.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect is wanted for vandalizing the Veteran’s Way parking garage at 886 Monon Green Boulevard.

Police said the incident occurred on June 6 just before 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.