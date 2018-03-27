Man wanted in connection to multiple thefts at Target stores

The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man they say is responsible for multiple thefts from Target stores.

The incident began on December 14, 2017 when police said a man committed the thefts from a Westfield store.

Officials believe the amount stolen is over $3,000 from that location.

The man is also wanted in connection with a theft at a Target on East 86th Street in February.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.