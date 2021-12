Crime Watch 8

Man wanted in Marion County for failure to register as sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The search is underway for a man wanted in Marion County after failing to register as a sex offender, according to Crime Stoppers.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for David Smith.

Police said Smith was originally convicted of child molesting in Marion County in 2009.

Smith is described as a 40-year-old black male who is 6’3″ tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.