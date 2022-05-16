Crime Watch 8

Man who murdered Long’s Bakery worker sentenced to 60 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of killing an Indianapolis native who had worked at Long’s Bakery for many years was sentenced Monday to 60 years in prison.

William Boles on April 21 was found guilty of murder for the June 2019 death of Kelly Rohr.

Officers were called around 6:50 p.m. June 9, 2019, to Boles and Rohr’s home on the 4800 block of East Minnesota Street The caller told officers they hadn’t heard from Rohr, and that someone heard yelling coming from the home that night. Officers arrived to find Rohr lying face down on the bathroom floor and Boles near the body. Boles told officers that Rohr’s body had been on the bathroom floor since early morning hours.

Rohr was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later suffered a stroke and died on June 10, 2019.

“The tragic death of Kelly Rohr is a reminder of the link between domestic violence and homicides. As a community we must remain dedicated to providing resources and support to break the cycle of domestic violence,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement issued Monday. “Today’s aggravated sentence underscores our commitment to holding abusers accountable.”