Crime Watch 8

Man who shot IMPD officer in May 2019 found guilty of attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who shot an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer during a physical altercation in May 2019 has been found guilty of attempted murder, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

William Allen was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a year of probation.

Officers were dispatched to the Lowe’s store located at 8801 E. 25th St. in response to a shoplifting report on May 5, 2019, and attempted to arrest Allen for a suspected theft.

Allen pushed an officer away and fled, according to the prosecutor’s office. The officer got back in contact with Allen and a physical altercation ensued in which the officer’s shoulder was dislocated and eyes were gouged.

The prosecutor’s office says Allen began punching the officer and told him, “You’re going to die tonight.” Allen eventually removed the officer’s gun and fired at his thigh before pointing the gun at his head.

The officer was able to his gun back and Allen fled again.

Allen also pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence for a series of thefts that took place in early 2019.