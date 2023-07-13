Man who shot toward IMPD officers sentenced to 27 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in a standoff with police 11 months ago from his home on the southwest side of Indianapolis was sentenced to 27 years in prison, the Marion County prosecutor said Thursday.

Ryan Ridner, 34, was sentenced Thursday after his June 23 conviction in Marion Superior Court 31 on two counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness. He was found not guilty of resisting law enforcement.

On the afternoon of Aug. 25, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to check on the welfare of Ridner at his home in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.

Ridner’s mother had called 911 over concerns about her son’s well-being. According to the probable cause affidavit, she noted that he had recently lost his job, had been drinking, and had access to guns. She was concerned that he was suicidal.

When police arrived at his home, Ridner walked down the stairs and to the glass front door where two officers were standing. The officers saw Ridner holding a handgun in his right hand; they backed away from the door and into the front yard.

Ridner opened the glass door and leaned out of the doorframe. One of the officers told Ridner to put the gun down. Ridner put the pistol on the concrete porch directly in front of him.

The officers asked him to step down from the porch, away from the pistol, so they could speak to him.

“No. Now why would I do that?” Ridner said, according to court documents.

He picked the pistol up off the ground and went back into the house.

After going back into his home, Ridner went upstairs to a bedroom where his long guns were kept. He left the pistol that was previously in his hand in the bedroom and grabbed a hunting rifle.

He fired two rounds at the officers through a closed window’s glass.

Officers took cover behind a truck parked in a nearby driveway.

An IMPD special weapons and tactics team came to the house with armored vehicles and a negotiator. Ridner was arrested, and no one was injured.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement after the June conviction, “The officers involved were unnecessarily put into danger while simply trying to do their jobs and protect others. I commend their bravery and their cooperation that led to this resolution.”

Ridner had waived his right to a jury trial and had Judge Jeffrey L. Marchal determine the outcome in a bench trial. In addition to the conviction, the judge also found Ridner not guilty of a count of resisting law enforcement by drawing a weapon.

Ridner remained in the Marion County jail on Thursday afternoon, according to online records.

News 8’s Kyla Russell provided earlier reporting used in this story.

