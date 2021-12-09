Crime Watch 8

Man whose photos were used in fake ‘anthony_shots’ account is ‘heartbroken’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 tracked down the man whose photos were being used by Kegan Kline through a fake Instagram account under the name “anthony_shots” to solicit explicit content from young girls on Instagram from 2016-2017.

Police came across the Instagram profile while investigating the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Police investigating the murders of teenagers Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi in February 2017 say the fictitious profile used photos in 2016 and 2017 of a male model. The model is not a person of interest in the investigation, but investigators want to identify the person who created the fictitious social media accounts on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media sites, said a news release issued Monday night by Indiana State Police.

The creator of the “anthony_shots” profile portrays himself “as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars,” the release said. “The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.”

Abigail, 13, and Libby, 14, went out on the Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi for a walk on Feb. 13, 2017, and what happened next is mostly a mystery. The next day, their bodies were found nearby.

Photos used in the fictitious profile were shared Monday night by state police. Those photos were part of a YouTube video released by state police, which is investigating the case with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The man seen in the photos is actually a police officer in Alaska and a model. The photos that were used by the “anthony_shots” account ran by Kline date back to at least 2016. News 8 is not sharing his name or personal information to protect his identity.

He was shocked to find out that his photos were being scalped from his profile and used to commit such horrid crimes against children thousands of miles from where he lives. He reached out to police after finding out about the profile.

News 8 exchanged messages with him after this week’s developments. He said, “I am very heartbroken to hear what happened to those two girls, as i have two daughters myself. I’m in contact with the Indiana State (Police) and am helping in any way possible.”

Based on his previous posts this is not the first time the man’s photos have been used to create a fake online profile. He shared that previously his photos were used to create fake online dating profiles as well.

Anyone with information was asked to contact abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535, and provide as much information as possible, such as when and how you communicated with “anthony_shots,” what social media apps were used, and if “anthony_shots” attempted to meet you or get your address. “If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email,” the release said.

Below are images shared by state police.

Timeline of events