Man with gunshot wound found dead in near-southeast side park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead in a near-southeast side park with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were patrolling the area of 2100 E. Hanna Ave. and found a car in Southside Park after hours. They located the man in the car with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and no other information was provided about the man.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.