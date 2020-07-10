Man with gunshot wounds dies in residential area on east side

Police and emergency medical crews were sent about shortly before 7:50 p.m. July 9, 2020, to a residential area in the 3500 block of Graham Avenue. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police found a man dead in a car after a reported shooting Thursday night on the city’s east side.

Police and emergency medical crews were sent to a report of a person shot about shortly before 7:50 p.m. Thursday to a residential area in the 3500 block of Graham Avenue. That’s southwest of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Capt. Larry Wheeler said a man was found with gunshot wounds and he died on the scene. Some witnesses have come forward, he said, but no immediate information was available on a suspect.

The car was in the street in front of a house.

The name of the man will be released by the county coroner once next-of-kin notifications are made.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.