Man with gunshot wounds dies in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police found a man dead in a car after a reported shooting Thursday night on the city’s east side.
Police and emergency medical crews were sent to a report of a person shot about shortly before 7:50 p.m. Thursday to a residential area in the 3500 block of Graham Avenue. That’s southwest of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue.
Capt. Larry Wheeler said a man was found with gunshot wounds and he died on the scene. Some witnesses have come forward, he said, but no immediate information was available on a suspect.
The car was in the street in front of a house.
The name of the man will be released by the county coroner once next-of-kin notifications are made.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.