Crime Watch 8

Man with gunshot wounds dies outside event center on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found with gunshot wounds and laying in the parking lot of an event center has died, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue on the east side. That’s a commercial area with two drugstores, two small shopping centers and a gas station.

The man was found in the parking lot of 1115 N. Arlington Ave., which is the address for De’ Paradise Events Centre. That’s near Mimi’s Event Lounge.

Police also arrived to find a large crowd trying to leave the area.

IMPD shared no information about what may have led to the shooting or any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.