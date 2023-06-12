Man with kids in car arrested for running over girlfriend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested and facing charges after police say he ran over his girlfriend Saturday.

Sometime on Saturday, Parke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on U.S. 41 near the Parke and Vigo County lines on a domestic violence call.

During their investigation, officers arrested Cameron Crum, 27, of Terre Haute, after learning he ran over his girlfriend in the driveway of the residence.

Police say Crum’s three juvenile children were in the car during the incident.

Crum’s girlfriend was taken to Terre Haute Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Online court documents say that Crum is facing a felony charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal recklessness and mischief.

Crum is being held in the Parke County jail without bond. He was due in court Monday morning for an initial hearing. A hearing was scheduled for August 29.