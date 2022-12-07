Crime Watch 8

Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend.

According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.

Police say he’s been arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, and no injuries were reported. The identity of the man was not provided.