Man with shotgun arrested after standoff in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Bartholomew County was under arrest after engaging in a standoff with sheriff’s deputies on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release issued Monday.

They say he was armed with a shotgun. The sheriff’s office received calls about 5:30 p.m. Saturday from the East 8900 block of State Road 58, which is near the intersection with West County Road 550 South. That’s southeast of the city of Columbus and about a 50-minute drive south of Indianapolis.

Deputies say they saw Derick Krebbs, 34, stumbling in public with a shotgun. He refused to put it down, but eventually did and was put into handcuffs. Deputies say his blood alcohol count was nearly twice Indiana’s threshold of 0.08.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.